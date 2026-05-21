Russia – EU Trade Turnover, 3 Months 2025

During the first quarter of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 13.2 bn euro, down 20% year-on-year.

According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia during the period under report amounted to 7.58 bn euro, about as much as during Q1 2025.

Imports from Russia to the European Union dropped by 36.6% to 5.7 bn euro during January-March 2026.

In March alone, the EU exported 2.9 bn euro worth of goods to Russia, up 5.1% year-on-year and up 13.3% month-on-month.

Imports from Russia to the EU amounted to 2.47 bn euro in March 2026, down 7.5% year-on-year and up 45.2% month-on-month.

Photo: public source