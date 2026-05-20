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20.05.2026

Unique Navigation Simulator for Admiral Ushakov Maritime University

    • A unique navigation simulator has been inaugurated in the Admiral Ushakov Maritime University in the Russian Far East, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in its messenger channel.

    The new simulator complex occupyies a space exceeding 300 square meters. It includes navigation bridges equipped with 5 LCD panels visualization, electronic charts, onboard and radio communication simulation.

    The simulator offers 28 workplaces where cadets can be engaged in working on a common navigation task or making individual exercises from maneuvering in port basins to sailing on the open sea.

    The library of the simulator contains more than 200 sailing areas and vessel models, which provides for a wide range of training scenarios.

    Photo: Admiral Ushakov Maritime University


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