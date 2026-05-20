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Экспорт угля по жд, сентябрь 2025
20.05.2026

Russian Railways’ Export Coal Traffic in January-April 2026

    • In April 2026, 10.4 mn tons of export designated coal was carried eastwards, Russian Railways have reported. This is 9.4% above April 2025, 14.7% above April 2024, and 56% above April 2016.

    The overall eastward coal traffic, both export and domestic, carried by the TransSiberian and Baikal-Amur railways amounted to 14 mn tons, up 7.8% year-on-year. These results are all-time April monthly maximums.

    The aggregate coal traffic by rail made 28.9 mn tons in April 2026, up 9.3% year-on-year. Coal export by rail amounted to 16.9 mn tons, up 17% year-on-year.

    15.7 mn tons of coal, up 23.8% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 9.5 mn tons designated for the Russian Far East ports, up 18.5%, 2.3 mn tons for the Southern ports, up 75.1%, and 4 mn tons for the Northwest ports, up 16.8%.

    Coal accounted for 29.9% in Russian Railways’ commodity breakdown in April 2026 compared to 27.5% a year ago.

    During January-April 2026, Russian Railways loaded 110.4 mn tons of coal, down 1.1% year-on-year. Export coal traffic during that period amounted to 60.5 mn tons, up 1%.

    Photo: Russian Railways

     


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