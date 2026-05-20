SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт мороженого из Омской области
20.05.2026

Ice Cream Export from Omsk Region

    • During the first quarter of 2026, 215 tons of ice cream was exported from Omsk region, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    Year-on-year, the export of this product grew by more than a third. Omsk region accounts to 35% of the entire ice cream export from Siberia.

    The overall ice cream and food ice export from Siberia amounted to 620 tons worth some 267.4 million rubles in January-March 2026, about as much as during the first quarter of 2025.

    This year, Siberia made ice cream was exported to 8 countries, the largest importer being Kazakhstan, which increased ice cream import from Siberia by 5.5%. Also, major buyers were Mongolia and Belarus.

    Siberia rates the second largest exporter after the Central federal region in Q1 2026.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    12.05.2026
    Wheat Export via RF Black Sea Ports
    Almost 10.7 mn tons of wheat was exported via the Krasnodar region sea ports since the year start.
    Black seaExportKrasnodarWheat
    0
    27.03.2026
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-February 2026
    Rail transportation of export designated iron ore amounted to 1.8 mn tons.
    2026ExportRussian RailwaysOre
    0
    17.02.2026
    Russia’s Export and Import in 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during the full year of 2025 made $697.3 bn.
    Only for subscribers
    ExportImportTradeCustoms statistics
    0
    14.01.2026
    Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the restrictions on the export of some types of timber products
    ExportRestrictionsTimber
    0
    16.02.2026
    More Chinese Fabrics Imported via Sheremetyevo
    Last year, 121 shipment of fabrics was cleared at Sheremetyevo
    ChinaCustoms statisticsImportSheremetyevo
    0
    13.04.2026
    Russian Railways Post Record Breaking Coal Traffic Eastwards
    In March, 11.1 mn tons of export designated coal was carried eastwards.
    СoalExportRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.05.2026 First Containers from Russia to Tanzania
    14.05.2026 TransContainer Equips Voronezh Terminal with New Crane
    12.05.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, 4 Months 2026
    06.05.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 69.2%
    05.05.2026 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    30.04.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 15.8%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    18.05.2026 Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •