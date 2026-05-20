Ice Cream Export from Omsk Region

During the first quarter of 2026, 215 tons of ice cream was exported from Omsk region, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

Year-on-year, the export of this product grew by more than a third. Omsk region accounts to 35% of the entire ice cream export from Siberia.

The overall ice cream and food ice export from Siberia amounted to 620 tons worth some 267.4 million rubles in January-March 2026, about as much as during the first quarter of 2025.

This year, Siberia made ice cream was exported to 8 countries, the largest importer being Kazakhstan, which increased ice cream import from Siberia by 5.5%. Also, major buyers were Mongolia and Belarus.

Siberia rates the second largest exporter after the Central federal region in Q1 2026.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service