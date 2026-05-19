Vegetable Oils Export via Krasnodar Region Sea Ports

Seven shipments of linseed oil were exported from Krasnodar region sea port during January-April 2026, the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance reported.

The total weight of the shipments exceeded 7.6 thousand tons. All of it was designated for China.

Last year, the first large shipment of linseed oil was exported via Krasnodar region sea ports in mid-July only. This year, export started in the first months of the year already.

During January-April 2026, more than 450 thousand tons of exported designated vegetable oil was controlled by Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance, including sunflower, rapeseed, soybean and linseed oil.

Sunflower oil constituted the largest share with a total of 392.6 thousand tons exported in 47 lots. The major customers were India with more than 241 thousand tons and Turkey with more than 126 thousand tons. Sunflower oil was also shipped to Egypt, Tunisia, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Soybean oil export grew 23% year-on-year to more than 21.9 thousand tons. Rapeseed oil export amounted to 21.9 thousand tons shipped to Tunisia, India and Saudi Arabia.

Photo: courtesy of Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance