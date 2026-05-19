Russia’s Export and Import in Q1 2026

The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during the first 3 months of 2026 made $164.1 bn, 2.5% above the figure for the same period of 2025.

According to the RF Federal Customs Service’s statistics, import increased by 6.3% year-on-year to $66.9 bn.

Slightly less than a half of the total import customs value (45.9%) was goods in the category “machinery, equipment, vehicles and other goods”.

Export remained on the last year’s level at $97.2 bn.

52.1% of the entire export customs value was mineral products.

Asian countries were the major trade partners of the Russian Federation accounting for 74.3% of the total foreign trade turnover, up 4.6% year-on-year.

Europe accounted for 18.6%, down 0.8%, the Americas for 3.6%, down 9.4%, and Africa for 3.4%, down 10.2%.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service