SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Продлен круглосуточный режим в МАПП Забайкальск
19.05.2026

Russia’s Export and Import in Q1 2026

    • The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during the first 3 months of 2026 made $164.1 bn, 2.5% above the figure for the same period of 2025.

    According to the RF Federal Customs Service’s statistics, import increased by 6.3% year-on-year to $66.9 bn.

    Slightly less than a half of the total import customs value (45.9%) was goods in the category “machinery, equipment, vehicles and other goods”.

    Export remained on the last year’s level at $97.2 bn.

    52.1% of the entire export customs value was mineral products.

    Asian countries were the major trade partners of the Russian Federation accounting for 74.3% of the total foreign trade turnover, up 4.6% year-on-year.

    Europe accounted for 18.6%, down 0.8%, the Americas for 3.6%, down 9.4%, and Africa for 3.4%, down 10.2%.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    22.01.2026
    Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in 2025
    Railway traffic of such commodities was up 11.1% year-on-year.
    2025ExportFerrous metalsRussian Railways
    0
    26.02.2026
    Potato Chips Export from Siberia
    The region is the third largest potato chips exporter after the Central and Southern federal regions.
    Customs statisticsExportFood productsSiberia
    0
    30.03.2026
    Chocolate and Biscuits Export from Vladimir Region
    The Vladimir Customs cleared the export of more than 2 thousand tons of chocolate and biscuits since the year start.
    ConfectionaryCustoms statisticsExportVladimir region
    0
    01.04.2026
    Russia’s Export and Import in January 2026
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during the first month of 2026 made $46.7 bn.
    Only for subscribers
    ExportImportCustoms statisticsTrade turnover
    0
    18.05.2026
    Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the ban on the export of precious metals waste and scrap from the country.
    ExportPrecious metalsRestrictions
    0
    19.01.2026
    Ro-Ro and Ferry Traffic via Tuapse in 2025
    During 2025, some 35,000 vehicles crossed the border via the sea port of Tuapse.
    Customs statisticsRo-roTuapse
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.05.2026 First Containers from Russia to Tanzania
    14.05.2026 TransContainer Equips Voronezh Terminal with New Crane
    12.05.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, 4 Months 2026
    06.05.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 69.2%
    05.05.2026 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    30.04.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 15.8%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    18.05.2026 Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •