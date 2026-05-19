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«Дальрефтранс» повезет продукты халяльно
19.05.2026

Dalreftrans Certified for Halal Standards Compliance

    • FESCO Group’s reefer specialist Dalreftrans has been certified for compliance with the Halal standards in the transport and logistics services segment, FESCO reports.

    The document is issued by the International Halal standardization and certification center under the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia.

    The certificate confirms that the logistics processes of Dalreftrans comply with the requirements of halal products transportation including cargo isolation, sanitary norms implementation, excluding contact with forbidden products, and strict control an all the stages of transportation.

    The Halal compliance certificate creates additional opportunities for Dalreftrans to organize export shipments of Russian products to Islamic countries’ markets not only in the Middle East and Central Asia, but also in the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia including Indonesia and Malaysia.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


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