Honey Export from Altay to China

In April, 2 tons of honey was exported from Altay to China, the regional branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance.

During 2025, some 27 tons of honey was exported from Altay to China, the USA, Mongolia and Poland. In 2026, the export geography expanded significantly. Honey from Altay was exported to Kazakhstan, Belarus, Tajikistan, China, Mongolia, Afghanistan, Poland, Germany, Japan, the USA and Canada.

Only during the first two months of 2026, more than 30 tons of honey was exported from Altay to China and Poland.

Photo: Altay branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance