First Containers from Russia to Tanzania

FESCO Transport Group has reported delivering the first export shipment of containers from Russia to Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania, East Africa.

The containers stuffed with plastic goods and equipment spare parts were carried from Novorossiysk via Nhava Sheva in India in the framework of FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) offering an average transit time of 45 days.

Import freight from Tanzania is expected to consist of tea, coffee and other commodities. On arrival to Novorossiysk containers can be delivered to customers using FESCO’s road and rail solutions.

Dar Es Salaam is one of the fastest growing container ports of the world that offers connections to other markets not only in Tanzania but in East African countries, FESCO noted adding that the region has a high potential for cooperation with Russia.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO