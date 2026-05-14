SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новая техника на воронежском терминале «ТрансКонтейнера»
14.05.2026

TransContainer Equips Voronezh Terminal with New Crane

    • A new 45-ton capacity gantry crane has been mounted at TransContainer’s terminal at the railway station of Pridacha in Voronezh, the company has informed.

    The technical characteristics allow of stacking containers 4 units high and handle trains on two railway tracks at a time. The railway front has been expanded by 46% from 25 to 46 railcars.

    The terminal reconstruction started in 2024. The first stage is now over. At the second stage, the storage yard is to be refurbished.

    When the reconstruction is completed, the terminal capacity will increase 20.4% to 55.2 thousand TEU.

    Photo: TransContainer


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    16.01.2026
    New Facilities at Lavna Terminal
    The new objects were built in the framework of Stage 1.3 of the project.
    СoalMurmanskTerminalЛавна
    0
    21.04.2026
    TransContainer Handles More Containers at TransSiberian Terminals
    TransContainer has reported a significant increase in container operations at its terminals in the key locations along the TransSiberian Railway.
    TransContainerTerminalTranssiberian Railway
    0
    04.03.2026
    TransContainer Resumes Rostov – Irkutsk Service
    The current service frequency is monthly, in future it is planned to make it fortnightly.
    Delo GroupRail serviceTransContainerИркутск
    0
    07.04.2026
    FESCO Changes Kaliningrad Terminal
    The terminal change has allowed FESCO to consolidate all cargo it handles in the region at one terminal.
    CabotageFESCO KaliningradTerminal
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    14.05.2026 TransContainer Equips Voronezh Terminal with New Crane
    12.05.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, 4 Months 2026
    06.05.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 69.2%
    05.05.2026 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    30.04.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 15.8%
    29.04.2026 M-Line Adds Petrolesport to MAREX Port Rotation
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •