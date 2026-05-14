TransContainer Equips Voronezh Terminal with New Crane

A new 45-ton capacity gantry crane has been mounted at TransContainer’s terminal at the railway station of Pridacha in Voronezh, the company has informed.

The technical characteristics allow of stacking containers 4 units high and handle trains on two railway tracks at a time. The railway front has been expanded by 46% from 25 to 46 railcars.

The terminal reconstruction started in 2024. The first stage is now over. At the second stage, the storage yard is to be refurbished.

When the reconstruction is completed, the terminal capacity will increase 20.4% to 55.2 thousand TEU.

Photo: TransContainer