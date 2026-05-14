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14.05.2026

Railway Shipment of Grain, March 2026

    • Russian Railways loaded 3.3 mn tons of grain during March 2026, up 57.8% year-on-year, the company said in its messenger channel.

    186 thousand tons, or 12.5 thousand TEU, up 30.4% year-on-year, was transported in containers.

    2.4 mn tons (up 2.3-fold) of the total amount was export designated including 1.6 mn tons, up 2-fold, carried to ports.

    The largest amount of consignments, 1.5 mn tons, up 2.2-fold, was transported to the Russian South ports.

    The Northwest ports received 97 thousand tons of grain, up 2-fold, and the ports of the Russian Far East got 51 thousand tons, down 26.6%.

    828 thousand tons of grain, up 2.9-fold, was carried via land border crossings.

    During January-March 2026, Russian Railways loaded 9.2 mn tons of grain, up 46.5% year-on-year.

    Photo: Russian Railways


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