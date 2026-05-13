Humanitarian Cargo from Altay to Mali

770 tons of polished split peas was sent from Altay Kray to Mali on April 27, according to the Altay branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance. The shipment is part of the United Nations’ international humanitarian programme.

Earlier, in March this year, 1.5 thousand tons of peas and flour was sent from Altay to Afghanistan and Burkina Faso.

In 2025, Altay provided some 2.3 thousand tons of humanitarian peas to Burkina Faso, Zambia, Mali and Zimbabwe.

Photo: courtesy of Altay branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance