Almost 10.7 mn tons of wheat was exported via the Krasnodar region sea ports since the year start, according to the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance. This is 65% above the result for the same period of 2025, when 6.5 mn tons was exported.

Wheat was exported to 33 countries via the Krasnodar region sea ports. Among the North African and Middle East countries, 3.9 mn tons was designated for Egypt, more than 1.05 mn tons for Turkey, and 514 thousand tons for Saudi Arabia. Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Iraq, and Qatar also increased wheat import from Russia.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Sudan bought more than 1 mn tons of wheat, almost 4 times as much as during the same period of 2025. Kenya increased wheat import from Russia from 56 thousand tons to 630.8 thousand tons. Export from Russia to Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Ghana also grew.

In 2026, first wheat shipments were made via Krasnodar region sea ports to Algeria (93.4 thousand tons), South Africa (85.2 thousand tons), Djibouti (59 thousand tons), Indonesia (56.4 thousand tons), Senegal (32 thousand tons), Brazil (30.1 thousand tons), Tunisia (27.3 thousand tons), and Malawi (2 thousand tons).

Photo: Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance