SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Черного моря, неделя 24, 2024
12.05.2026

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 19, 2026

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    16.03.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 11, 2026
    On week 11, the Azov and Black Sea region saw a sharp increase in freight rates.
    Only for subscribers
    BulkersFreight ratesgrainsSea of Azov
    0
    27.03.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 13, 2026
    Increased demand is noted for by-products such as meal and bran.
    Only for subscribers
    BulkersFreight ratesgrainsSea of Azov
    0
    27.02.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 9, 2026
    On week 9, the freight market in the Azov and Black Sea region is returning to a downward trend.
    Only for subscribers
    BulkersFreight ratesgrainsSea of Azov
    0
    15.01.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 3, 2026
    A moderate increase in freight rates was recorded during week 3 in the Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2026BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    05.03.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 10, 2026
    No increase in cargo flow is observed.
    Only for subscribers
    BulkersFreight ratesgrainsSea of Azov
    0
    07.04.2026
    Grain Export from Krasnodar Region Ports in March 2026
    Wheat remains the main export designated grain product.
    ExportgrainsKrasnodar
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    14.05.2026 TransContainer Equips Voronezh Terminal with New Crane
    12.05.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, 4 Months 2026
    06.05.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 69.2%
    05.05.2026 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    30.04.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 15.8%
    29.04.2026 M-Line Adds Petrolesport to MAREX Port Rotation
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •