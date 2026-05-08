Direct Fruit and Vegetables Import to Krasnoyarsk Up

During the first quarter of 2026, direct import of fruit and vegetables to Krasnoyarsk Kray grew 40% year-on-year to 29.8 thousand tons, RF Federal Customs Service reported.

Peppers, Chinese cabbage, aubergines, tomatoes, pineapples, oranges, bananas, pomegranates, grapes, and other fruit and vegetables were imported to the region. The major exporting countries are China and Uzbekistan.

Fresh mango import surged 2.4-fold. Also, for the first time 2 tons of kumquats was delivered to Krasnoyarsk Kray.

On the average, 17 trucks loaded with fruit and vegetables (bout 440 tons in total) are customs cleared at the Krasnoyarsk customs checkpoint daily.

Photo: Federal Customs Service