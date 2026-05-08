SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузы РЖД, 2025 год: снижение на 5,6%
08.05.2026

Direct Fruit and Vegetables Import to Krasnoyarsk Up

    • During the first quarter of 2026, direct import of fruit and vegetables to Krasnoyarsk Kray grew 40% year-on-year to 29.8 thousand tons, RF Federal Customs Service reported.

    Peppers, Chinese cabbage, aubergines, tomatoes, pineapples, oranges, bananas, pomegranates, grapes, and other fruit and vegetables were imported to the region. The major exporting countries are China and Uzbekistan.

    Fresh mango import surged 2.4-fold. Also, for the first time 2 tons of kumquats was delivered to Krasnoyarsk Kray.

    On the average, 17 trucks loaded with fruit and vegetables (bout 440 tons in total) are customs cleared at the Krasnoyarsk customs checkpoint daily.

    Photo: Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    05.05.2026
    Citrus Fruit Import to Siberia Grows
    About 27 thousand tons of citrus fruit was imported into the Siberian federal region during the first quarter of 2026.
    Customs statisticsImportSiberiaCitrus fruit
    0
    30.03.2026
    Chocolate and Biscuits Export from Vladimir Region
    The Vladimir Customs cleared the export of more than 2 thousand tons of chocolate and biscuits since the year start.
    ConfectionaryCustoms statisticsExportVladimir region
    0
    17.02.2026
    Russia’s Export and Import in 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during the full year of 2025 made $697.3 bn.
    Only for subscribers
    ExportImportTradeCustoms statistics
    0
    12.02.2026
    Agri Products Export from Kaluga Region Growing
    Agricultural products from the Kaluga region are exported to more than 25 countries.
    Agri productsCustoms statisticsExportКалуга
    0
    22.01.2026
    Russia’s Export and Import in January-November 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-November 2025 made $622.7 bn.
    Only for subscribers
    ExportForeign tradeImportCustoms statistics
    0
    25.02.2026
    Pesticides Import via Novorossiysk, January 2026
    Since the start of 2026 till February 12, 4.4 thousand tons of pesticides and agrichemicals was imported via Novorossiysk
    ImportNovorossiyskPesticidesChemicals
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    06.05.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 69.2%
    05.05.2026 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    30.04.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 15.8%
    29.04.2026 M-Line Adds Petrolesport to MAREX Port Rotation
    28.04.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 0.2%
    27.04.2026 FESCO Makes First Eastward Voyage to Jedda
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •