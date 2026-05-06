Agri Products Export via Krasnodar Region Ports in January-April 2026

During the first four months of 2026, 598.3 thousand tons of agri products was exported via Krasnodar region ports to China, the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance reports.

Exports to China surged 1.7-fold year-on-year. Last year, 344.2 thousand tons was exported to that country during January-April.

Dried peas export grew 2.4-fold from 127 thousand tons to 304.9 thousand tons. Two thirds of the entire peas export from Krasnodar region ports is designated for China.

Sunflower meal export increased by 36% to 166.2 thousand tons, and linseeds export by 21% to 107.4 thousand tons.

Photo: Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance