New Rail Service from China to Moscow

The Bely Rast terminal in Moscow region has handled the first direct block train from Yiwu in China, Russian Railways report. The train delivered 110 TEU laden with consumer goods both for the Russian market and for other countries.

The train was routed via the Manchouli-Zabaikalsk border crossing checkpoint and then by the TransSiberian Railway to the railway station of Bely Rast.

The train ran the 9,845 kilometres distance from Yiwu to Bely Rast in 15 days at an average speed of more than 800 kilometres a day.

The service is organized by China Railway Container Transport (CRCT) and Yiwu Tianmeng Industrial Investment Co. Bely Rast provides a full range of logistics services including customs clearance and last mile delivery.

Photo (video screenshot): Russian Railways