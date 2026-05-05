SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новый жд контейнерный сервис в Московскую область из Китая
05.05.2026

New Rail Service from China to Moscow

    • The Bely Rast terminal in Moscow region has handled the first direct block train from Yiwu in China, Russian Railways report. The train delivered 110 TEU laden with consumer goods both for the Russian market and for other countries.

    The train was routed via the Manchouli-Zabaikalsk border crossing checkpoint and then by the TransSiberian Railway to the railway station of Bely Rast.

    The train ran the 9,845 kilometres distance from Yiwu to Bely Rast in 15 days at an average speed of more than 800 kilometres a day.

    The service is organized by China Railway Container Transport (CRCT) and Yiwu Tianmeng Industrial Investment Co. Bely Rast provides a full range of logistics services including customs clearance and last mile delivery.

    Photo (video screenshot): Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    06.04.2026
    New Direct Rail Service from China to St. Petersburg
    The new service is planned to be launched by the end of the second quarter of 2026.
    ChinaGlobal PortsRail serviceRussian Railways
    0
    04.03.2026
    TransContainer Resumes Rostov – Irkutsk Service
    The current service frequency is monthly, in future it is planned to make it fortnightly.
    Delo GroupRail serviceTransContainerИркутск
    0
    10.03.2026
    First 142-Railcar Long Block Train from Tobolsk
    Russian Railways plan to send 142-railcar long block trains from Tobolsk to the Russian Far East on a regular basis.
    Block trainRussian RailwaysТобольск
    0
    20.01.2026
    FESCO Adds Call to FCDL-1 Service
    FESCO has expanded the rotation of its FESCO China Direct Line-1 (FCDL-1) service connecting Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.
    ChinaFESCO Port rotationService
    0
    25.03.2026
    New Rail Service from Cheboksary to Khabarovsk
    To deliver solar power equipment
    Block trainRussian RailwaysSolar power
    0
    14.01.2026
    Eurosib Launches Rail Service from Xian to Moscow Region
    Trains will run on a weekly schedule.
    Block trainChinaEurosibMoscow
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    05.05.2026 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    30.04.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 15.8%
    29.04.2026 M-Line Adds Petrolesport to MAREX Port Rotation
    28.04.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 0.2%
    27.04.2026 FESCO Makes First Eastward Voyage to Jedda
    24.04.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.2% in March 2026
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •