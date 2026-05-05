Citrus Fruit Import to Siberia Grows

About 27 thousand tons of citrus fruit was imported into the Siberian federal region during the first quarter of 2026, up 1.6-fold year-on-year, according to the RF Federal Customs Service.

The main exporting country was China which exported 1.7 times more citrus fruit to Russia than last year.

Last year, more than 60 thousand tons of citrus fruit was imported into Siberia. 64% or 38.2 thousand tons of this volume was tangerines, 14% was oranges, 10% was grapefruit, and 8% was lemons.

Citrus fruit was imported to Siberia from 13 countries. Apart from China, the major exporters were Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco.

46% of all the citrus fruit imported to Siberia was designated for Krasnoyarsk Kray, 21% for Irkutsk region, 12% to Novosibirsk and Tomsk regions, and 8% to Altay.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service