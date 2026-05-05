SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Увеличился импорт цитрусовых в Сибирь
05.05.2026

Citrus Fruit Import to Siberia Grows

    • About 27 thousand tons of citrus fruit was imported into the Siberian federal region during the first quarter of 2026, up 1.6-fold year-on-year, according to the RF Federal Customs Service.

    The main exporting country was China which exported 1.7 times more citrus fruit to Russia than last year.

    Last year, more than 60 thousand tons of citrus fruit was imported into Siberia. 64% or 38.2 thousand tons of this volume was tangerines, 14% was oranges, 10% was grapefruit, and 8% was lemons.

    Citrus fruit was imported to Siberia from 13 countries. Apart from China, the major exporters were Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco.

    46% of all the citrus fruit imported to Siberia was designated for Krasnoyarsk Kray, 21% for Irkutsk region, 12% to Novosibirsk and Tomsk regions, and 8% to Altay.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    30.03.2026
    Chocolate and Biscuits Export from Vladimir Region
    The Vladimir Customs cleared the export of more than 2 thousand tons of chocolate and biscuits since the year start.
    ConfectionaryCustoms statisticsExportVladimir region
    0
    26.02.2026
    Potato Chips Export from Siberia
    The region is the third largest potato chips exporter after the Central and Southern federal regions.
    Customs statisticsExportFood productsSiberia
    0
    19.01.2026
    Ro-Ro and Ferry Traffic via Tuapse in 2025
    During 2025, some 35,000 vehicles crossed the border via the sea port of Tuapse.
    Customs statisticsRo-roTuapse
    0
    12.02.2026
    Agri Products Export from Kaluga Region Growing
    Agricultural products from the Kaluga region are exported to more than 25 countries.
    Agri productsCustoms statisticsExportКалуга
    0
    04.05.2026
    Sunflower Oil Export from Belgorod Region
    During January-March 2026, more than 318 thousand tons of sunflower oil was exported from Belgorod region.
    BelgorodCustoms statisticsExportSunflower oil
    0
    16.02.2026
    More Chinese Fabrics Imported via Sheremetyevo
    Last year, 121 shipment of fabrics was cleared at Sheremetyevo
    ChinaCustoms statisticsImportSheremetyevo
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    05.05.2026 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    30.04.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 15.8%
    29.04.2026 M-Line Adds Petrolesport to MAREX Port Rotation
    28.04.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 0.2%
    27.04.2026 FESCO Makes First Eastward Voyage to Jedda
    24.04.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.2% in March 2026
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •