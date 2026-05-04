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Растет экспорт подсолнечного масла из Белгородской области
04.05.2026

Sunflower Oil Export from Belgorod Region

    • During January-March 2026, more than 318 thousand tons of sunflower oil, up 3.5-fold year-on-year, was exported from Belgorod region, the RF Federal Customs Service reported.

    The total cost of the exported products amounts to 22.5 billion rubles ($300.8 million). The major importers are Turkey, Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

    Also, sunflower oil is exported to Eurasian Economic Union member countries. 7.7 thousand tons worth more than 828 million rubles was exported to Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


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