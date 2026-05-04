Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update

The Government of the Russian Federation has decided to extend and update the export quotas for mineral fertilizers, the governmental press office said in a statement.

According to the governmental order, the new quotas will be in force from June 1 till November 30, 2026.

The overall quota makes 20 mn tons including more than 8.7 mn tons of nitric fertilizers, more than 4.2 mn tons of ammonium nitrate, and more than 7 mn tons of complex fertilizers.

The decision is aimed at maintaining sufficient supply of mineral fertilizers to the home market supporting agricultural producers and other consumers of fertilizers.

The quotas do not apply to mineral fertilizers supplied to Abkhazia and South Ossetia, to international transit, and to humanitarian aid shipments.

The quotas currently in force since December 1, 2025 till May 31, 2026 amounts to 18.7 mn tons.

Photo: Green Agro