Delo Group’s Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk Starts Handling Export Grain from River-Sea Vessels

The KSK grain terminal, part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring arm of Delo Group, in Novorossiysk has commissioned a ship unloader that will enable the handling of export grain shipments from river-sea class vessels, with subsequent transshipment onto ocean-going bulk carriers, Delo Group said in a statement. Previously, the terminal handled grain only from road and rail transport.

The ship unloader has a capacity of 400 tons per hour. The new operating model provides for delivery of grain consignments by small-tonnage vessels from ports in the Volga-Don and Azov and Black Sea basins, followed by transshipment via KSK onto ocean-going bulk carriers. The development of the route “inland waterways – Novorossiysk (KSK) – ocean-going vessels” will help shift part of cargo flow from heavily loaded southern rail and road corridors to inland water transport and cabotage, reduce reliance on mooring bulk handling near Port Kavkaz, and stimulate demand for river-sea class vessels.

“We are creating an additional stable supply channel for the key southern export route for grain. The launch of the new service is intended to expand opportunities for our clients and reduce the load on regional infrastructure, particularly during peak periods. We remain committed to strengthening KSK’s position as the leader in grain transshipment in Russia,” said Igor Yakovenko, CEO of DeloPorts.

Photo: courtesy Delo Group