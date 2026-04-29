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29.04.2026

M-Line Adds Petrolesport to MAREX Port Rotation

    • M-Line, a container liner operator of Modul transport and freight forwarding company, has added Petrolesport to the port rotation of its MAREX service between St. Petersburg and Latin America.

    When M-Line just launched the service in 2023, it called at Terminal Sea Fishing Port in St. Petersburg. Now the line adds a second terminal of call.

    The service deploys the 1,100 TEU container ship “Myd Tianjin”. According to Global Ports, in future it is planned to add one more vessel to the service.

    The port rotation includes Paranagua, Itajai, Rio-Grande, Santos with a transit time 30-35 days to St. Petersburg.

    Export cargo flow includes bitumen, technical carbon, rubber, pulp, steel, and import cargo flow consists of coffee, peanuts, meat products, chemical components for industry and cosmetics, and agricultural machinery.

    Photo: Global Ports


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