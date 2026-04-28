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Рост грузопотока между Россией и Азербайджаном
28.04.2026

Freight Traffic between Russia and Azerbaijan Growing

    • Cross-border road freight traffic between Russia and Azerbaijan is steadily growing, the RF Federal Customs Service reports in its messenger channel.

    During the first quarter of 2026, almost 90 thousand trucks crossed the Russia-Azerbaijan border, almost 10% above the figure for the first quarter of 2025.

    Road freight traffic between the two countries in the region of Dagestan Customs grows every year. Thus, in Q1 2024 it amounted to 80.9 thousand vehicles, in Q1 2025 to 81.5 thousand vehicles, and in Q1 2026 to 89.2 thousand vehicles.

    Road freight traffic via the Yarag-Kazmalyar border crossing checkpoint increased by 12.5% year-on-year during Q1 2026, and that via Tagirkent-Kazmalyar by 7.5%.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


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