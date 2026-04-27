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ОСК запустила производство винторулевых колонок
27.04.2026

FESCO Makes First Eastward Voyage to Jedda

    • FESCO Transport Group has made the first eastward voyage from Novorossiysk to Jedda in Saudi Arabia in the framework of its FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) service.

    The vessel delivered timber products, equipment and food products that will be trucked to other countries of the region including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrein and Kuwait.

    FESCO also uses FIL-W to carry containers from Jebel Ali in the UAE to Jedda helping maintain sustainable supply chains in the region.

    The next voyage to Jedda from Novorossiysk is scheduled in May.

    In March this year, FESCO announced starting calling Jedda on the westward leg of its FIL-W service.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


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