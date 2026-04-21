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Рост контейнерооборота на терминалах «ТрансКонтейнера» на Транссибе
21.04.2026

TransContainer Handles More Containers at TransSiberian Terminals

    • TransContainer has reported a significant increase in container operations at its terminals in the key locations along the TransSiberian Railway from the Urals to the Russian Far East.

    The largest year-on-year growth was in the major Siberian transport hubs. At the terminal at the railway station of Kleschikha in Novosibirsk container traffic grew almost 33% to 15.2 thousand TEU in March.

    At TransContainer’s terminal at the station of Batareinaya in Irkutsk container traffic increased by 44% to 11.4 thousand TEU, at the terminal at the station of Bazaikha in Krasnoyarsk by 24% to 9.1 thousand TGEU.

    At the terminal in Khabarovsk, container throughput was up 26.5% to 7.1 thousand TEU, at the terminal at the railway station of Pervaya Rechka in Vladivostok up 25.5% to 3.3 thousand TEU.

    The terminal in Yekaterinburg in the Urals region increased 15% to 15.8 thousand TEU.

    Container traffic via the terminal at the key Russia-China rail border crossing of Zabaikalsk was up 9% to 14 thousand TEU in March 2026.

    Photo: TransContainer


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