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ОСК Крас Сормово спуск на воду сухогр RSD59
21.04.2026

Krasnoe Sormovo Launches New RSD59 Dry Cargo Ship

    • Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard has launched a new RSD59 Project dry cargo ship, United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement.

    The RSD59 Project is a Volgo-Don max class vessel designed for transporting general and dry bulk cargo, packaged sawn goods, logs, metal scrap, rolled metal products, high and heavy cargo, coal, hazardous materials and B category cargo.

    The RSD59 Project has two cargo holds, and can operated both at sea and in river.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 140.88 m;
    • beam: 16.98 m;
    • height: 6 m;
    • deadweight at sea/river: 5,128/7,535 tons;
    • cargo hold capacity: 11,292 cub. m;
    • number of cargo holds: 2;
    • draft in river / at sea: 3.6/4.53 m;
    • class: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Photo: courtesy of USC


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