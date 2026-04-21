Krasnoe Sormovo Launches New RSD59 Dry Cargo Ship

Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard has launched a new RSD59 Project dry cargo ship, United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement.

The RSD59 Project is a Volgo-Don max class vessel designed for transporting general and dry bulk cargo, packaged sawn goods, logs, metal scrap, rolled metal products, high and heavy cargo, coal, hazardous materials and B category cargo.

The RSD59 Project has two cargo holds, and can operated both at sea and in river.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 140.88 m;

beam: 16.98 m;

height: 6 m;

deadweight at sea/river: 5,128/7,535 tons;

cargo hold capacity: 11,292 cub. m;

number of cargo holds: 2;

draft in river / at sea: 3.6/4.53 m;

class: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

Photo: courtesy of USC