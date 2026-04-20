Rail Export via Sea Ports in March 2026

Export designated freight traffic by rail increased 4.7% year-on-year in March 2026, Russian Railways said in their social media account. All in all, 28 mn tons of cargo was loaded.

This figure includes 8.5 mn tons of export cargo carried to the ports in the Russian Northwest, down 18% year-on-year, 11.5 mn tons (up 9.3%) designated for the Russian Far East ports, and 8 mn tons (up 37%) for the Southern ports.

Coal transportation was up 10.3% to 14.8 mn tons, ferrous ore up 1.4-fold to 698 thousand tons, and grain up 2.2-fold to 1.6 mn tons.

During January-March 2026, more than 79 mn tons of cargo was carried by rail to sea port, about as much as during the first quarter of 2025.

Photo: Russian Railways