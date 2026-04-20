EuroSib Launches Consolidation Train from Siberia to China

On April 15 Eurosib SPb Transport Systems sent a consolidation train carrying linseeds and rapeseed oil from to Novosibirsk to Xian in China.

The train laden with 62 High Cube containers is routed via the border crossing ckeckpoint of Dostyk.

EuroSib is already operating a regular service sending up to seven block trains from its own terminal at the railway station of Inya Vostochnaya in Novosibirsk.

Now, in addition to the regular service, every month a consolidation train will run.

EuroSib said the tranin carries not only grain like barley, peas and wheat, but also food products, vegetable oil, drinks, and sawn goods.

Photo: EuroSib