FESCO Revenue Down 7% YoY in 2025

FESCO Transport Group has posted operational and financial results for FY 2025. Intermodal freight was up 7% year-on-year to 678 thousand TEU, international sea freight increased 5% to 525 thousand TEU, and cabotage freight grew 19% to 123 thousand TEU.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok saw its container traffic decline 8% to 806 thousand TEU but remained number one in Russia in terms of container throughput. At the same time, vehicles handling surged 29% to 136 thousand units.

The Group’s revenue declined 7% to 171,583 mn rubles, EBITDA dropped 48% to 28,369 mn rubles, net loss made 3,169 mn rubles compared to net profit of 5,408 mn rubles a year earlier.

Net debt was down to 22,229 mn rubles as of December 31, 2025 from 24,270 mn rubles in 2024.

Photo: FESCO