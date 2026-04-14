SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
FESCO Revenue Down 7% YoY in 2025
14.04.2026

FESCO Revenue Down 7% YoY in 2025

    • FESCO Transport Group has posted operational and financial results for FY 2025. Intermodal freight was up 7% year-on-year to 678 thousand TEU, international sea freight increased 5% to 525 thousand TEU, and cabotage freight grew 19% to 123 thousand TEU.

    Commercial Port of Vladivostok saw its container traffic decline 8% to 806 thousand TEU but remained number one in Russia in terms of container throughput. At the same time, vehicles handling surged 29% to 136 thousand units.

    The Group’s revenue declined 7% to 171,583 mn rubles, EBITDA dropped 48% to 28,369 mn rubles, net loss made 3,169 mn rubles compared to net profit of 5,408 mn rubles a year earlier.

    Net debt was down to 22,229 mn rubles as of December 31, 2025 from 24,270 mn rubles in 2024.

    Photo: FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    07.04.2026
    FESCO Changes Kaliningrad Terminal
    The terminal change has allowed FESCO to consolidate all cargo it handles in the region at one terminal.
    CabotageFESCO KaliningradTerminal
    0
    15.01.2026
    FESCO Icebreaker Arrives at India’s Maitri Antarctic Station
    Due to the harsh ice conditions that does not allow the vessel to reach the shore remaining 6.5 miles off the station.
    AntarcticExpeditionFESCO Polar
    0
    26.01.2026
    Railway Shipment of Grain, December 2025
    Russian Railways loaded almost 4 mn tons of grain during December 2025.
    2025ExportgrainsRussian Railways
    0
    15.01.2026
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2025 Down 77.5%
    Export declined by 62.7%, and import by 83.4%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    05.02.2026
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2025: Coal and Coke Down
    Export declined by 22.2%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    18.03.2026
    FESCO Signs Agreement with China’s NOVA
    FESCO Transport Group and China’s logistics operator NOVA have signed a letter of intent on expanding cooperation.
    AgreementCooperationFESCO NOVA
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    14.04.2026 FESCO Revenue Down 7% YoY in 2025
    14.04.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 0.5% in March 2026
    10.04.2026 Intermodal Service between Russia and Turkey Launched
    08.04.2026 FESCO Delivers Pork from Russia to Philippines
    08.04.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, Q1 2026
    07.04.2026 FESCO Changes Kaliningrad Terminal
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •