Russian Railways Post Record Breaking Coal Traffic Eastwards

Russian Railways have reported record-breaking eastward traffic of export designated coal. In March, 11.1 mn tons of export designated coal was carried eastwards, up 6% year-on year and up 63% compared to March 2016. Also, this is an all-time monthly record.

The overall eastward coal traffic, both export and domestic, carried by the TransSiberian and Baikal-Amur railways amounted to 14.8 mn tons, which is also a historical record.

The aggregate coal traffic by rail made 28.7 mn tons in March, up 0.7% year-on-year. Coal export by rail amounted to 15.9 mn tons, up 5.9% year-on-year.

14.8 mn tons of coal, up 10.3% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 10.2 mn tons designated for the Russian Far East ports, up 11.6%, 2.2 mn tons for the Southern ports, up 2.2-fold, and 2.4 mn tons for the Northwest ports, down 26%.

Coal accounted for 30% in Russian Railways’ commodity breakdown in March 2026 compared to 29.2% a year ago.

During Q1 2025, Russian Railways loaded 81.5 mn tons of coal, down 4.2% year-on-year.

Photo: Russian Railways