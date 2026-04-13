FESCO Completes Antarctic Mission

FESCO Transport Group has reported successfully completing the Antarctic mission performed by its diesel-electric icebreaking vessel “Vasily Golovnin”.

The vessel has returned to the starting point in Cape Town, South Africa, after a 102-day and more than 10,000-mile voyage as it visited the Indian polar stations Baharati and, twice, Maitri.

Also, the vessel spent several days off Queen Maud land where the crew assisted the Indian researchers in their experiments and data collection.

This was the eighth Antarctic mission accomplished by the “Vasily Golovnin” in the framework of FESCO’s cooperation with India’s National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research.

During the entire period, more than 10 thousand tons of cargo including fuel, food products, materials and equipment was delivered to the stations.

Every year some 40 researchers arrive on board the “Vasily Golovnin” to the Antarctic, and as many leave the continent.

FESCO boasts a unique 40-year experience operating in the Antarctic, the longest expedition that lasted 124 days was in the 2024-2025 season.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO