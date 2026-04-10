Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service

Agepsim Ashkalov has been appointed Deputy Head of the RF Federal Customs Service. A governmental order to this effect was signed on April 7, 2026, the Federal Customs Service informed.

Ashkalov has been in the customs service since 1994 starting his career in the Saratov Customs. He also served with the Mineralnye Vody Customs and the North Caucasian and Privolzhie Customs Administrations.

From April 2025 until now Ashkalov was director of the Main Department of Customs Control after Commodity Release of the RF Federal Customs Service.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service