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Интермодальный контейнерный сервис между Анкарой и Новороссийском
10.04.2026

Intermodal Service between Russia and Turkey Launched

    • FESCO Transport Group has launched an intermodal container service between Ankara and Novorossiysk via Gebze, the Group said in a statement.

    Cargo is delivered on board block trains from Ankara to Gebze and shipped by the FESCO Turkey Black Sea service to Novorossiysk. The transit time by rail is one to two days and that by sea is about three days on the average.

    From Novorossiysk, containers can be delivered to Moscow by the FESCO Novorossiysk Moscow Shuttle rail service, and from there to other Russian regions.

    In the export mode, FESCO offers transportation from Russia to Central Turkey with a road delivery option to customers’ warehouse in Central Anatolia.

    The first containers laden with non-hazardous chemicals and consumer goods have already arrived at Novorossiysk. The first export batch is to be shipped soon.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


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