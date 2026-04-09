Export Rail Traffic to Kazakhstan Growing in January-February 2026

Export rail freight traffic carried via Russia-Kazakhstan border crossing checkpoints grew 20.7% year-on-year during January-February 2026, Russian Railways reported.

The overall transportation volume amounted to 5.7 mn tons of various commodities including 58.1% thousand TEU of containerized cargo, up 8.5% year-on-year.

The most important export commodities are oil and products making 1.6 mn tons, up 3.5% year-on-year, ferrous metals (1.1 mn tons, up 26.5%), and grain, meal and flour (623 thousand tons, up 2.2-fold).

Freight trains cross the Russia-Kazakhstan border via Kanisay, Kigash, Ozinki, Kartaly, Orsk, Petropavlovsk, Zauralie and Kulunda.

Some cargo is transit designated for China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

Russian transit to China via Kazakhstan via the Dostyk and Altynkol border crossing checkpoints grew 14.5% year-on-year to 683 thousand tons in January-February 2026, including 46.2 thousand TEU, up 11.7%.

Photo: Russian Railways