FESCO Delivers Pork from Russia to Philippines

FESCO Transport Group has organized transportation of pork in reefer containers from Russia to the Philippines. Since February 2026, more than 1.5 thousand tons of meat, which equivalent to 120 TEU, was delivered to that country.

The service is operated by Dalreftrans, a subsidiary of FESCO, which is a reefer specialist.

Pork is carried from European Russia via Vladivostok or directly from the port of St. Petersburg. Reefer containers are shipped by FESCO’s regular services to Shanghai and relayed onto feeder services for delivery to Manila.

The first shipment of 27 tons was delivered at the end of March. In future, FESCO plans to regularly carry to the Philippines up to 80 TEU (about 1,000 tons of pork) a month.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO