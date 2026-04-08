Dredging Starts in Volga-Caspian Shipping Channel

Maintenance dredging has started in the sea area of the Volga-Caspian Shipping Channel, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement.

The work is carried out by Rosmorport, Russia’s federal sea port property management agency. The estimated dredging scope for 2026 is 6.9 mn cubic meters.

The aim is to provide a guaranteed depth of 4.5 meters in this section of the North-South international transport corridor and safeguard navigation safety.

This will be the first dredging season for the non-self-propelled high-productivity cutter suction dredger “Nikolay Grichanovsky” delivered to Rosmorport last year.

Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport