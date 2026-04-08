SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Dredging Starts in Volga-Caspian Shipping Channel
08.04.2026

Dredging Starts in Volga-Caspian Shipping Channel

    • Maintenance dredging has started in the sea area of the Volga-Caspian Shipping Channel, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement.

    The work is carried out by Rosmorport, Russia’s federal sea port property management agency. The estimated dredging scope for 2026 is 6.9 mn cubic meters.

    The aim is to provide a guaranteed depth of 4.5 meters in this section of the North-South international transport corridor and safeguard navigation safety.

    This will be the first dredging season for the non-self-propelled high-productivity cutter suction dredger “Nikolay Grichanovsky” delivered to Rosmorport last year.

    Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.02.2026
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 25% in January 2026
    Import grew by 7.9%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    16.01.2026
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic, FY 2025 Results
    During the full year of 2025, Russian Railways loaded 1,115.8 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRail freightRussian Railways
    0
    19.01.2026
    Russian Railways Approve Investment Programme
    The Board of Russian Railways has approved the investment programme and financial plan of the company for 2026.
    0
    06.03.2026
    Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    The Government of the Russian Federation has expanded the boundaries of the sea port of Anadyr in the Chukotka Peninsula.
    Port boundariesАнадырьLNG
    0
    24.03.2026
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 10.3% YoY in February 2026
    Export declined by 3.5%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026PortsThroughputAzov-Black Sea Basin
    0
    19.02.2026
    FESCO Launches Cambodia Service
    The cargo flow from Cambodia consists mainly of consumer goods and agricultural products.
    CambodiaFESCO Service
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    14.04.2026 FESCO Revenue Down 7% YoY in 2025
    14.04.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 0.5% in March 2026
    10.04.2026 Intermodal Service between Russia and Turkey Launched
    08.04.2026 FESCO Delivers Pork from Russia to Philippines
    08.04.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, Q1 2026
    07.04.2026 FESCO Changes Kaliningrad Terminal
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •