Grain Export from Krasnodar Region Ports in March 2026

During March 2026, 4.3 mn tons of designated export grain and grain products was controlled by the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance, the branch reported.

This figure is 2.4-fold above for the March 2025 result. The high growth is mainly due to wheat, peas and barley. The grain controlled was exported via the sea ports of the Krasnodar region.

Wheat remains the main export designated grain product amounting to 3.6 mn tons compared to 1.45 mn tons exported in March 2025.

Wheat was exported to 25 countries, the largest volume was designated for Egypt, which imported 1.25 mn tons, 4 times more than last year.

Turkey increased the import of Russian wheat to 398 thousand tons. Israel bought 241 thousand tons, and Kenya acquired 150 thousand tons.

The export of leguminous crops grew significantly, with peas up almost 3-fold to 142 thousand tons. 86 thousand in this volume was the share of China.

Barley export was up to 138 thousand tons, Turkey being the major importer.

Photo: Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance