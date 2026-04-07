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FESCO меняет терминал судозахода в Калининграде
07.04.2026

FESCO Changes Kaliningrad Terminal

    • FESCO Transport Group has shifted its FESCO Saint-Petersburg Kaliningrad Line (FSKL) to Kaliningrad Commercial Sea Port from Baltiysk, the Group said.

    The terminal change has allowed FESCO to consolidate all cargo it handles in the region at one terminal, reduce handling time and intensify operations.

    Also, road delivery to and from Kaliningrad Commercial Sea Port is shorter, which optimizes last mile delivery in the city of Kaliningrad and entire Kaliningrad region.

    FSKL was the first cabotage service FESCO launched in the Baltic. It links St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad deploying two sisterships “FESCO Navarin” and “FESCO Novik” with a total capacity of over 1,400 TEU.

    The service frequency is twice a week with a transit time of two days.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


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