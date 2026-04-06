Russia’s Wheat Export to Sudan Almost Triples

According to the analytic center of Rusagrotrans, Sudan has become the fastest growing importer of Russian wheat. During the first half of the 2026/2026 agricultural season (July 2025 through March 2026) it acquired almost 3 times more wheat than during the same period of the previous season and entered the Top 5 of major importers with 1.66 mn tons.

Most of the key importers also increased their acquisition volumes. Thus, export of Russian wheat to Turkey was up 2.6 times to 5.8 mn tons, that to Iran up 2.5-fold to 1.86 mn tons, that to Israel up 1.4-fold to 1.67 mn tons. Egypt maintained the previous year’s level with 7.6 mn tons.

This agricultural year’s wheat export (during July 2025 – March 2026) is expected to exceed the previous season’s result amounting to 37.7 mn tons compared to 36.3 mn tons.

Photo: Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance