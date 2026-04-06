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Прямой жд сервис из Китая в Санкт-Петербург
06.04.2026

New Direct Rail Service from China to St. Petersburg

    • Global Ports, a stevedoring holding incorporated into Delo Group, Oktyabrskaya Railway, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, and Postal Logistics Company, a subsidiary of Russian Post, have agreed to develop a regular railway container service from China to Northwest Russia. A tripartite agreement to thins effect was signed on April 2 in St. Petersburg.

    The new service is planned to be launched by the end of the second quarter of 2026. It is aimed for delivering to Russia mail and parcels, consumer goods, clothes and footwear. The estimated transit time from China to St. Petersburg is 15 days.

    The block trains will be routed from Hunchun in China via Kamyshovaya and Ussuriysk to Global Ports’ Yanino logistics park near St. Petersburg. There, containers will be stripped and from there cargo will be distributed to consignees in Russia.

    Photo: Global Port


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