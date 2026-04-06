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06.04.2026

Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed

    • Dmitry Zhukov has been appointed Deputy Head of the RF Federal Customs Service. A governmental order to this effect was signed on April 2, 2026, the Federal Customs Service informed.

    Zhukov has been in the customs service since 1994 starting his career in the Kaluga Customs. He also served with the Bryansk and Moscow Region Customs, during 2013-2024 was director of the Main customs clearance and customs control department of the RF Federal Customs Service.

    Since November 2024, Zhukov was head of the Far Eastern Customs Administration.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


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