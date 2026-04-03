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03.04.2026

Delo Group Signs Agreement with Viet Nam’s Rail Operator

    • Delo Group and Viet Nam’s rail operator RATRACO have signed a Memorandum of understanding, the Group said in a statement. The document lays foundation for cooperation in railway and multimodal logistics in Russia, Viet Nam and third countries.

    The parties intend to jointly develop logistics infrastructure including terminals and freight railway stations and optimize through routes in the framework of Eurasian transport corridors.

    Delo and RATRACO agreed to assist reach other in accessing railway terminal infrastructure in Russian and Viet Nam and to jointly develop transport and logistics infrastructure projects.

    Earlier, Delo Group signed an agreement aimed at developing maritime and logistics services between Russia and Viet Nam with Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC).

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


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