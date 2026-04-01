SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Арктического бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
01.04.2026

Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2026: Liquefied Gas Products Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    06.03.2026
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2026: Oil Products Up
    Export increased by 6.4%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    02.04.2026
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2026 Up 32.7%
    Export was up 1.9%, transit 1.6%, cabotage 9-fold.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    10.03.2026
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in January 2026 Down 69.5%
    Export declined by 62.7%, and import by 83.4%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    26.03.2026
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2026 Up 14,2%
    Export was up 14.4%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    03.02.2026
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic, January 2026
    During the first month of 2026, Russian Railways loaded 89.3 mn tons of cargo.
    2026Rail freightRussian Railways
    0
    02.04.2026
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic Down 3% YoY in Q1 2026
    Grain loading grew significantly by 49.8% to 8.5 mn tons.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Rail freightRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    03.04.2026 Delo Group Signs Agreement with Viet Nam’s Rail Operator
    31.03.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2026 Down 77.7%
    30.03.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2026 Up 14.2%
    27.03.2026 Vietnam Maritime Corporation Signs Up with Russian Top Players
    26.03.2026 First Shipment of Cars from Viet Nam to Kazakhstan
    25.03.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2026 Up 10.4%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •