SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новая техника для терминалов Глобал Портс на Балтике
31.03.2026

Global Ports Adds Equipment at Baltic Terminals

    • Global Ports has acquired 12 units of port handling equipment for its Baltic terminals, the holding said in a statement.

    Petrolesport receiver a new superheavy 45-ton capacity reach stacker made by Sany and equipped with outriggers, which allow it to stack containers over a railway track.

    First Container Terminal received 5 Shacman port tractors and ust-Luga Container Terminal got 4 such units that can move trailers up to 90 tons heavy.

    For Moby Dik in Kronshtadt, two electric-driven 3.5-ton capacity forklift trucks were acquired. They can operate for 8 hours without recharging, and take 90 minutes to recharge.

    Photo: courtesy of Global Ports


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    09.02.2026
    Global Ports Increases Fertilizers Handing
    During 2025, Global Ports handled 4.45 mn tons of mineral fertilizers at its marine terminals.
    FertilizersGlobal Ports
    0
    18.02.2026
    New Container Service to Russian Far East
    Global Ports’ container terminal in Vrangel Bay in the Russian Far East has handled the first ship call in the new regular container service.
    Container serviceGlobal PortsLiner serviceRussian Far East
    0
    27.02.2026
    Russian Baltic Ports’ Throughput in January 2026: Ore Up
    Export declined by 3.2%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026BalticPortsThroughput
    0
    11.02.2026
    Equipment for Osterra Coal Terminal Manufactured in China
    The equipment delivery is scheduled for February.
    СoalEquipmentОстерра
    0
    26.01.2026
    Global Ports Adds Handling Equipment
    At its Baltic marine terminals
    EquipmentGlobal PortsReach stacker
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    31.03.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2026 Down 77.7%
    30.03.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2026 Up 14.2%
    27.03.2026 Vietnam Maritime Corporation Signs Up with Russian Top Players
    26.03.2026 First Shipment of Cars from Viet Nam to Kazakhstan
    25.03.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2026 Up 10.4%
    25.03.2026 New Rail Service from Cheboksary to Khabarovsk
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •