Global Ports Adds Equipment at Baltic Terminals

Global Ports has acquired 12 units of port handling equipment for its Baltic terminals, the holding said in a statement.

Petrolesport receiver a new superheavy 45-ton capacity reach stacker made by Sany and equipped with outriggers, which allow it to stack containers over a railway track.

First Container Terminal received 5 Shacman port tractors and ust-Luga Container Terminal got 4 such units that can move trailers up to 90 tons heavy.

For Moby Dik in Kronshtadt, two electric-driven 3.5-ton capacity forklift trucks were acquired. They can operate for 8 hours without recharging, and take 90 minutes to recharge.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports