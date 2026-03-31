SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Проект рыбного порта в Архангельске
31.03.2026

Fishing Port Project for Arkhangelsk

    • RF President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region Alexander Tsybulsky, the Kremlin press office reported.

    In response to a question from the President about key investment projects, Alexander Tsybulsky outlined plans to build a major logistics complex as part of the Arkhangelsk seaport.

    The facility will function as a fishing port, featuring storage infrastructure and refrigerators capable of storing up to 25,000 tons of frozen fish and 200 tons of live crab for both export and domestic markets.

    Two more logistics projects are being implemented by the Severny Proyekt company, which operates a fleet of 25 vessels.

    Photo: Kremlin press office


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.02.2026
    Modul to Develop Dry Port in Arkhangelsk
    Modul has acquired a 10.5 ha land plot with industrial infrastructure from LUKOil in Arkhangelsk in Isakogorka Area.
    ArkhangelskInvestment projectModulDry port
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    31.03.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2026 Down 77.7%
    30.03.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2026 Up 14.2%
    27.03.2026 Vietnam Maritime Corporation Signs Up with Russian Top Players
    26.03.2026 First Shipment of Cars from Viet Nam to Kazakhstan
    25.03.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2026 Up 10.4%
    25.03.2026 New Rail Service from Cheboksary to Khabarovsk
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •