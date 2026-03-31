Fishing Port Project for Arkhangelsk

RF President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region Alexander Tsybulsky, the Kremlin press office reported.

In response to a question from the President about key investment projects, Alexander Tsybulsky outlined plans to build a major logistics complex as part of the Arkhangelsk seaport.

The facility will function as a fishing port, featuring storage infrastructure and refrigerators capable of storing up to 25,000 tons of frozen fish and 200 tons of live crab for both export and domestic markets.

Two more logistics projects are being implemented by the Severny Proyekt company, which operates a fleet of 25 vessels.

Photo: Kremlin press office