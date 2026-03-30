SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт шоколада и печенья из Владимирской области
30.03.2026

Chocolate and Biscuits Export from Vladimir Region

    • The Vladimir Customs cleared the export of more than 2 thousand tons of chocolate and biscuits since the year start, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    During January-February 2026, confectionary producers based in the Vladimir Region exported more than 800 tons of chocolate products and 1.28 thousand tons of biscuits and cookies.

    According to the customs statistics, the major buyers of Vladimir Region confectionary products are Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Turkmenistan and Mongolia.

    Last year, the region exported 6.7 thousand tons of cocoa containing products and 10.3 thousand biscuits and cookies.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    12.01.2026
    Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the temporary ban on the export of car petrol, diesel and other fuel types.
    ExportFuelRestrictions
    0
    17.02.2026
    Russia’s Export and Import in 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during the full year of 2025 made $697.3 bn.
    Only for subscribers
    ExportImportTradeCustoms statistics
    0
    12.02.2026
    Agri Products Export from Kaluga Region Growing
    Agricultural products from the Kaluga region are exported to more than 25 countries.
    Agri productsCustoms statisticsExportКалуга
    0
    20.02.2026
    Railway Shipment of Grain, January 2026
    Russian Railways loaded almost 2.9 mn tons of grain during January 2026.
    2026ExportgrainsRussian Railways
    0
    09.02.2026
    New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    And other fuel types
    ExportFuelPetrolRestrictions
    0
    28.01.2026
    Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 14.4% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-December 2025.
    2025ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    30.03.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2026 Up 14.2%
    27.03.2026 Vietnam Maritime Corporation Signs Up with Russian Top Players
    26.03.2026 First Shipment of Cars from Viet Nam to Kazakhstan
    25.03.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2026 Up 10.4%
    25.03.2026 New Rail Service from Cheboksary to Khabarovsk
    23.03.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 17.7% in February
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •