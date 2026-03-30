Chocolate and Biscuits Export from Vladimir Region

The Vladimir Customs cleared the export of more than 2 thousand tons of chocolate and biscuits since the year start, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

During January-February 2026, confectionary producers based in the Vladimir Region exported more than 800 tons of chocolate products and 1.28 thousand tons of biscuits and cookies.

According to the customs statistics, the major buyers of Vladimir Region confectionary products are Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Turkmenistan and Mongolia.

Last year, the region exported 6.7 thousand tons of cocoa containing products and 10.3 thousand biscuits and cookies.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service