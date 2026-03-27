Vietnam Maritime Corporation Signs Up with Russian Top Players

Viet Nam’s Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) has signed agreements with Russia’s Delo Group and FESCO Transport Group during the Russia – Viet Nam business forum.

The agreement between VIMC and Delo envisages cooperation in developing maritime and logistics services, promoting Delo Group’s services in Viet Nam and in international markets, and implementing joint projects to develop transport and logistics infrastructure in Viet Nam, as well as exchanging experience in logistics planning.

The agreement between VIMC and FESCO provides for expanding cooperation in container shipping between Asian countries and promoting FESCO’s services in Viet Nam. Also, the parties intend to develop cooperation in the port and terminal sector.

Photo: Delo Group, FESCO