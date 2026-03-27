Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-February 2026

In January-February 2026, the loading of export designated iron ore increased, Russian Railways have reported. The aggregate railway traffic of this commodity was up 20.9% year-on-year to 2.8 mn tons.

1.1 mn tons out of this volume, up 24.6% year-on-year was carried via sea ports.

Rail transportation of export designated iron ore amounted to 1.8 mn tons, up 31.8% year-on-year.

The largest volumes of ore in January-February 2025 were loaded onto rail in Belgorod Oblast (6 mn tons, up 5.2%), Kursk Oblast (2.3 mn tons, level with last year’s result), and Murmansk Oblast (2 mn tons, up 6.5%).

Photo: Russian Railways