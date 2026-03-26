First Shipment of Cars from Viet Nam to Kazakhstan

FESCO Transport Group has delivered the first shipment of cars from Viet Nam to Kazakhstan via Vladivostok. Containers with cars made in Viet Nam were shipped from the port of Haiphong to Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO, by the Group’s FESCO Vietnam Direct Line.

On arrival to the Russian Far East, the containers were loaded onto fitting platforms and transported to Almaty by rail. The block train carrying 122 TEU arrived at the destination on March 24. The total transit time of intermodal transportation made 27 days.

Under the project, FESCO provided a full scope of services including picking cars from the plant in Viet Nam, stuffing and lashing, and customs formalities.

The Group intends to develop regular car logistics from Viet Nam to Kazakhstan including direct land-based routes via the territory of China.

FESCO is also studying options to organize logistics to Uzbekistan and Russia.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO