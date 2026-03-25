SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузопоток морским транспортом на Дальний Восток вырос на треть
25.03.2026

Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2026 Up 10.4%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    04.03.2026
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2026 Up 4%
    Export was up 6.4%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    06.03.2026
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2026: Oil Products Up
    Export increased by 6.4%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    23.01.2026
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in December 2025 Up 5.1%
    Export grew by 7.1%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025PortsThroughput
    0
    12.01.2026
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2025 Up 8.2%
    97.4% of container traffic was cabotage.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    13.03.2026
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2026 Down 26.7%
    Export decreased by 61.3%
    Only for subscribers
    2026Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    28.01.2026
    Russian Baltic Ports in December 2025: Grain Up
    Export grew by 8%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    25.03.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2026 Up 10.4%
    25.03.2026 New Rail Service from Cheboksary to Khabarovsk
    23.03.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 17.7% in February
    20.03.2026 FESCO and Neptune Logistics Agree on Cooperation
    18.03.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 19,4% in February 2026
    18.03.2026 FESCO Signs Agreement with China’s NOVA
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    25.02.2026 Russia to Develop National Digital Transport and Logistics Platform
    20.02.2026 Subsidies for High-Speed Passenger Transportation
    09.02.2026 New Ban on Car Petrol Export
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •